FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at event in New Delhi to sign pact with state of Tamil Nadu for UDAY scheme. INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian public accounts panel to question RBI head on cash crunch An Indian parliamentary committee, probing the government's decision to scrap high-value bank notes, has sent the country's central bank governor a list of questions on the demonetisation process and asked him to appear before it on Jan. 20.  Supreme Court bars Aircel from changing airwave ownership, potentially delaying merger India's Supreme Court on Friday barred Aircel Ltd from transferring the ownership of its airwaves while a corruption case centred on a past deal involving the mobile phone carrier was ongoing, potentially delaying an agreed merger.  Rupee to fall to record low over coming year The Indian rupee is expected to fall further against the U.S. dollar this year to a record low, hit by rising global bond yields and an economic blow from New Delhi's dramatic currency crackdown launched two months ago, a Reuters poll found.  China nibbles at Samsung share to take 50 percent of India's smartphone market Chinese brands took their largest ever slice of the $10-billion Indian smartphone market in late 2016, accounting for more than one in every two phones sold - a growing market share that ate into sales from top-selling Samsung Electronics.  General Motors moving forward on sale of Indian car plant to China's SAIC A subsidiary of China's top carmaker SAIC Motor Corp plans to acquire certain General Motors manufacturing assets in India, a filing with the country's competition watchdog showed on Friday.  Madhya Pradesh aims to raise pulse output to help India reach self-sufficiency goal The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh aims to raise production of pulses by 60 percent in the next three years to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieve his goal of making the country self-sufficient in the staple, the state's chief minister said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump acknowledges Russia role in U.S. election hacking -aide President-elect Donald Trump accepts the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia engaged in cyber attacks during the U.S. presidential election and may take action in response, his incoming chief of staff said on Sunday.  Fiat Chrysler ups the ante as automakers respond to Trump Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Sunday said it will invest $1 billion to modernize two plants in the U.S. Midwest and create 2,000 jobs, upping the ante as automakers respond to threats from President-elect Donald Trump to slap new taxes on imported vehicles.  France's Ipsen to buy some Merrimack assets for up to $1 billion French drugmaker Ipsen SA said it would buy some assets of U.S. peer Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, including its pancreatic cancer treatment Onivyde, for up to $1 billion. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,276.50, trading up 0.1 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as a rebound in U.S. hourly wages overshadowed a weaker-than-expected uptick in December's nonfarm payrolls numbers, lifting Treasury yields and the greenback.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as the government lowered its estimate for gross domestic product growth this fiscal year, sparking speculation of rate cuts to boost the economy. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.34 pct-6.40 pct band today. The bond had closed at 104.16 rupees, yielding 6.39 pct, on Jan. 6. GLOBAL MARKETS  The Dow came within one point of 20,000 for the first time on Friday and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached record highs, boosted by Apple, extending a two-month rally fueled by optimism about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.  Asian stocks edged higher, helped by a strong Wall Street, and the dollar stood tall against rivals after the latest U.S. payrolls data indicated strong underlying wage growth, strengthening the case for more rate increases in 2017.  The dollar marked time in Asia after signs of wage pressure in the December U.S. jobs report proved enough to lift Treasury yields, but with bulls wary of a setback following last week's wave of profit-taking.  U.S. Treasury debt yields rallied from multiweek lows on Friday after data showed a rebound in U.S. wages last month despite a smaller-than-expected jobs gain, which could drive the Federal Reserve to consider raising interest rates as early as the first quarter.  Oil prices fell early as Iran increased exports undermining efforts by other oil producers to curb a global fuel supply overhang and as U.S. drillers increased activity for a 10th week.  Gold prices were little changed early, after dipping from a one-month high last week on expectations of further interest rate hikes, with investor attention on more views from the U.S. Federal Reserve. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.14/68.17 January 6 -$37.42 mln -$23.10 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.64 pct Month-to-date - $136.99 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1=67.96 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru)