FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at first anniversary of Start Up India in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to release December wholesale price Inflation data. 3:30 pm: Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra to brief media in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-RESPONSIBLE CAPITALISM John Veihmeyer, global Chairman of professional services company KPMG joins us at 03:00 pm from Davos to discuss 'responsible capitalism'. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  As its boss moves to Tata HQ, investors fret over TCS future Moving the head of Tata Consultancy Services to the top job at Tata Sons' holding company fills a critical hole for the salt-to-software conglomerate, but it leaves another at its most valuable company ahead of a complex and unpredictable 2017.  Central bank employees urge governor to protect autonomy The employee union of the Reserve Bank of India has urged the bank's governor to protect central bank autonomy and not allow the federal government to interfere in processes following criticism over how it handled a ban on high-value currency.  Indian bourse BSE sets IPO price band at 805-806 rupees/share Indian stock market operator BSE Ltd has set the indicative price band for its initial public offering of shares at between 805 rupees and 806 rupees apiece, according to a marketing term sheet for the offering.  Philip Morris jolted by Indian proposal to ban foreign tobacco investment Philip Morris International is fighting to keep a toehold in India's $11 billion tobacco market, as the government considers further tightening foreign investment rules in the sector, according to documents seen by Reuters.  Corporates look past India's cash crisis, praise Modi reforms Business leaders from around the world attending an investment summit in the western Indian state of Gujarat this week cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms, and said the disruption caused by his radical demonetisation move should be temporary.  Modi in a spin as he replaces Gandhi as face of India's homespun cotton Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replaced independence hero Mahatma Gandhi as the 2017 face of the government's traditional handloom and cotton industry, triggering criticism on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  South Korea political crisis escalates as Samsung chief awaits fate South Korean prosecutors will decide whether the head of Samsung Group, the country's biggest conglomerate, should be arrested as an influence-peddling scandal engulfing impeached President Park Geun-hye's government gained momentum.  Japan core machinery orders fall as Trump, demand uncertainty sets in Core orders for Japanese machinery fell in November at their fastest in seven months, a sign companies may be deferring capital expenditure as uncertainty over the incoming Trump Administration's trade policies and global demand worries take hold.  DUET-Cheung Kong deal to test Australia's foreign investment regime DUET Group has agreed to recommend an increased $5.51 billion bid from a consortium led by Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings, in a deal that is likely to test Australia's appetite for foreign investment in its key energy assets. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,399.50, trading down 0.3 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as renewed concerns about the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union hurt risk appetite.  Indian government bonds will likely open steady to marginally higher in the absence of fresh triggers, as sentiment remains supported after state-run banks' note purchases last week. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.39 pct-6.44 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.92 rupees, its lowest since Jan. 3, yielding 6.42 pct on Jan. 13. GLOBAL MARKETS  An increase in Facebook pushed the Nasdaq to a record high on Friday and the S&P 500 also rose after major U.S. banks kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with strong results.  Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.  U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday as data supporting the notion of a steady U.S. economic expansion and rising Wall Street stock prices stoked selling in low-risk government bonds.  Oil prices inched up, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that OPEC and other producers will cut output as part of a deal to curb global oversupply.  Gold rose, buoyed by safe-haven demand due to uncertainty over U.S. policy ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and amid concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.15/68.18 January 13 -$17.30 mln -$284.67 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.67 pct Month-to-date - -$257.26 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1= 68.15 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru)