FACTORS TO WATCH 5:15 pm: Axis Bank hosts conference call after fiscal third quarter results in Mumbai. 6:30 pm: Nandan Nilekani and Federal Bank CEO Shyam Srinivasan to launch digital initiative in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-GEOPOLITICAL RECESSION Ian Bremmer, President of Eurasia Group joins us at 03:45 pm to discuss the "Geopolitical Recession" and what he sees as the top risks for 2017. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Government wants Apple, but not all officials are biting Some Indian officials have baulked at Apple's demands for concessions before it assembles iPhones there, raising doubts about a spring deadline to launch a key project in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to lure foreign investors.  Central bank has pumped in 9.2 trillion rupees of new notes - source The Reserve Bank of India has injected 9.2 trillion rupees worth of new currency notes into the banking system to help replace the notes banned in November, a parliamentary panel member quoted central bank governor Urjit Patel as saying on Wednesday.  India's cash crunch seen biting into economic growth India's economy lost momentum in the final three months of 2016 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ban on high-value notes hurt consumption and businesses but it is set to pick up this quarter, a Reuters poll found.  General Motors adapts $1 billion recipe for 'tough' Indian market - sources After an 18-month review, General Motors Co is nearer to resolving a raft of issues that have hobbled its $1 billion strategy for India, one of the fastest growing emerging markets for automobiles.  UK financier makes new offer to take over Tata Steel pension scheme British financier Edi Truell has renewed an offer to take over Tata Steel's giant UK pension scheme in a deal that he says would allow members to keep benefits in full, though pension fund trustees rejected his proposals.  PE firm Warburg buys $121 mln stake in Indian cinema operator PVR Affiliates of private equity firm Warburg Pincus have bought a 14 percent stake in India's largest multiplex chain PVR Ltd for 8.2 billion rupees, PVR said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed's Yellen says 'makes sense' to gradually raise interest rates With the U.S. economy close to full employment and inflation headed toward the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal, it "makes sense" for the U.S. central bank to gradually lift interest rates, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.  South Korean court dismisses arrest warrant for Samsung chief A South Korean court dismissed a warrant to arrest the head of the Samsung Group, the country's largest conglomerate, amid a graft scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.  Xi portrays China as global leader as Trump era looms China will build a "new model" of relations with the United States, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a speech that portrayed China as the leader of a globalised world where only international cooperation could solve the big problems. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,434.00, little changed from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the greenback advanced after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested interest rate increases may come sooner than expected.  Indian government bonds are poised to open lower after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a faster pace of interest rate increases in the United States. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.44 pct-6.49 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.66 rupees, the lowest since Dec. 30, yielding 6.45 pct yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 ended a choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by a rise in financials after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it "makes sense" to gradually lift interest rates.  Asian shares edged lower and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted that interest rates in the United States could rise quickly this year.  U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made comments supporting further, gradual interest rate increases.  U.S. oil moved away from one-week lows touched the session before, with investors turning their attention to upcoming government data on U.S. inventories.  Gold prices held on to their losses from the previous session, when they fell 1 percent on a strong dollar, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen advocated lifting U.S. interest rates gradually. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.19/68.22 January 18 $46.75 mln -$26.59 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.7 pct Month-to-date - -$222.18 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1= 68.08 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru)