FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Bharti AXA Life Insurance to brief media on new services in
Mumbai.
3.00 pm: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to interact with media in New
Delhi.
6:15 pm: RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan to speak at Mint conclave in
Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for India budget giveaways
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision late last year to scrap high-value
Indian bank notes has put his finance minister in a bind ahead of the annual
budget next month.
Indian regulator may bolster rules on removing company directors -
CNBC-TV18
India's market regulator is looking to tighten regulations related to the
appointment and removal of directors from company boards amid an ongoing spat
between the Tata group and its ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, CNBC-TV 18 cited
sources as saying on Sunday.
India's top bank SBI eyes up to $1.5 bln capital raising next fiscal year
India's biggest lender by assets, State Bank of India SBI.NS, could tap
capital markets next fiscal year to raise up to $1.5 billion, its chief said on
Friday, though it first needs to complete a planned merger with its subsidiary
banks.
India pressed ahead with banknote ban despite central bank concerns
India pushed ahead with its decision to scrap banknotes even as the Reserve
Bank of India's (RBI) own board expressed concern whether the cash could be
replaced quickly enough, the central bank has said in written testimony to
parliament.
Fairfax may sell 25 pct of India's ICICI Lombard in up to $1 bln
deal-sources
Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's
largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to
$1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance
joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Samsung Electronics says battery defects caused Note 7 fires
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said faulty batteries caused its flagship Galaxy
Note 7 phones to catch fire and announced steps to avoid repeat incidents, as it
tries to restore trust and regain momentum in the smartphone
business.
White House vows to fight media 'tooth and nail' over Trump coverage
The White House vowed on Sunday to fight the news media "tooth and nail"
over what it sees as unfair attacks, with a top adviser saying the Trump
administration had presented "alternative facts" to counter low inauguration
crowd estimates.
Ministers laud strong start to OPEC, non-OPEC oil output cuts
OPEC and non-OPEC countries have made a strong start to lowering their oil
output under the first such pact in more than a decade, energy ministers said on
Sunday as producers look to reduce oversupply and support prices.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,355.00, trading down 0.2 pct from
its previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as the greenback retreated after newly sworn-in U.S. President
Donald Trump's inauguration speech did not chalk out details of his fiscal
policies.
Indian government bonds will likely edge higher after U.S. President
Donald Trump's inaugural speech failed to outline growth-boosting measures,
which could potentially delay rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The yield
on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.40
pct-6.46 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.59 rupees, yielding 6.46 pct
on Jan. 20.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday in a modest but broad-based advance as
Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. President, marking the first time in more than
50 years that a new commander-in-chief has been welcomed by a rising equity
market on his first day in office.
The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive as worries about
President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will
follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
U.S. Treasury yields fell from two-and-a-half-week highs on Friday after
Donald Trump adopted a populist tone as he was sworn in as U.S. president,
raising some concerns that fiscal stimulus efforts may be delayed.
Oil edged up on statements over the weekend from OPEC and other producers
that they have been successfully implementing output cuts, but gains were
limited by a surge in U.S. drilling.
Gold prices rose on a weaker dollar and safe haven buying on uncertainties
over U.S. policy after Donald Trump was sworn in as president last Friday.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.07/68.10 January 20 -$3.87 mln -$96.80 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.73 pct Month-to-date - -$237.09 mln
Year-to-date - -
($1= 68.18 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru)