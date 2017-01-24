To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi.
3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at conference in New
Delhi.
3:00 pm: HDFC Bank conference call after quarterly earnings in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's top court dismisses plea to delay annual budget
India's Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition to delay the annual
federal budget, which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to deliver on
Feb. 1, dismissing concerns about potential giveaways ahead of critical state
polls.
Japan threatens India with WTO on steel as Trump era heralds rising trade
tensions
Japan is threatening to take India to the WTO over restrictions that nearly
halved its steel exports to the South Asian nation over the past year, a step
that could trigger more trade spats as global tensions over steel and other
commodities run high.
Ban lifted on Indian bull-taming events to end mass protests
Lawmakers in India's Tamil Nadu state passed an emergency order on Monday
allowing bull-taming festivals to resume after a court ban on the traditional
events led to mass protests.
Swiss Re receives branch license to sell reinsurance in India
Swiss Re has obtained regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the
world's second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss company's
growth aspirations in the world's second most populous country.
Peugeot returns to India through CK Birla venture -Les Echos
French carmaker PSA Group will announce a return to India this week through
a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported
on Monday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump pulls U.S. out of Pacific trade deal, loosening Asia ties
U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its
Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.
Samsung Elec warns of political risks as chips boost Q4 profit
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it expects profit growth in 2017 despite
challenges arising from political uncertainty, after record chip earnings
glossed over the Note 7 smartphone fiasco in the fourth quarter.
Yahoo beats Wall Street view, sees Verizon deal closing in second quarter
Yahoo Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and
said the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc should
be completed in the second quarter, allaying some investor concerns that the
deal might collapse.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,430.00, up 0.2 pct from its previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking
gains in most Asian currencies, as recently-appointed U.S. President Donald
Trump's tough stance on trade polices fuelled speculation that his
administration favors a weak dollar.
Indian government bonds are poised to edge higher tracking a sharp rise in
U.S. Treasury prices. However, the gains may be capped ahead of a heavy state
debt supply later today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in
2026 is likely to trade in a 6.42 pct-6.48 pct band today. The bond had closed
at 103.67 rupees, yielding 6.45 pct yesterday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks edged lower as early moves by President Donald Trump
highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the
post-election rally.
The dollar was under pressure in Asia as U.S. President Donald Trump's
focus on trade protectionism fuelled suspicions his administration might seek a
competitive advantage through a weaker currency.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped with benchmark yields posting their biggest
one-day drop in more than two weeks as investor jitters over President Donald
Trump's tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for bonds.
Oil climbed as a weaker U.S. dollar and production cuts announced by OPEC
and other producers buoyed the market, but an increase in drilling activity in
the United States is likely to keep a lid on prices.
Gold prices hit their highest in two months, pushed up as the dollar
weakened due to suspicions President Donald Trump's administration might seek a
competitive advantage through a weaker currency.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.05/68.08 January 23 -$42.45 mln -$59.09 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.72 pct Month-to-date - -$296.18 mln
Year-to-date - -
($1 = 68.20 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)