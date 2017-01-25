To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Government inter-ministerial group meets Apple officials in New Delhi. 1:30 pm: India-UAE bilateral meeting in New Delhi. Agreements likely to be signed on investment in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. 4:15 pm: Kotak Mahindra Bank media briefing after quarterly results in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: IDFC Bank earnings conference call in Mumbai. LIVECHAT- RATES Aviva Investors' head of rates, Charles Diebel, joins us at 3.30 pm for a look at which rates products offer value in 2017. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Bharti Airtel's profits plunge as India's price war bites Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, reported its lowest profit in four years as competition from a new rival hit revenues that were also affected by a cash crunch, after the federal government scrapped high-value banknotes.  Kingfisher tycoon Vijay Mallya charged in loan default case Vijay Mallya, the Indian liquor and aviation tycoon, was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy and fraud connected to a $132 million loan granted by a government-owned bank, a spokesman for India's Central Bureau of Investigation said.  India's HDFC Bank Q3 profit up 15 pct, beats estimates HDFC Bank, India's third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, above analyst estimates, due to higher interest and fee income.  India demonetisation drive to favour country's big gold jewellery store chains -WGC India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading, along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council(WGC) said.  Most Indian firms under-hedged, vulnerable to FX risk -India Ratings Most Indian companies with overseas debt have not hedged enough of their foreign currency risk, making them vulnerable to any sharp movements in the rupee, according to a study by credit ratings agency India Ratings. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restricting immigration from Syria and six other Middle Eastern or African countries, according to several congressional aides and immigration experts briefed on the matter.  Japan exports up for first time in 15 months, US protectionism poses risks Japan's exports rose for the first time in 15 months in December on strong sales of electronics and car parts, a positive sign for the export-reliant economy even as U.S. protectionism threatens to hurt trade across the region and dent external demand.  Trade war between China and the U.S. is a lose-lose - state media A trade war between China and the United States would harm both countries, the overseas edition of the state run People's Daily said on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over the protectionist, and anti-China stance taken by new U.S. President Donald Trump. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,517.50, up 0.4 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as the greenback rebounded tracking a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields after upbeat corporate earnings outlook eased investors' demand for safe-haven sovereign debt.  Indian government bonds will likely trade steady to lower, as investors may defer purchases amid lack of domestic triggers and higher U.S. Treasury yields on renewed optimism over President Donald Trump's growth policies. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.41 pct-6.47 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.77 rupees, yielding 6.44 pct yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs on Tuesday in a broad rally led by financial and technology stocks.  Asian stocks edged up to three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by a firm finish on Wall Street, while a rebound in the dollar looked vulnerable as some investors grew sceptical about U.S. President Trump's policies translating into further gains.  The dollar drifted lower against the yen and euro on Wednesday, as lingering concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance undermined the greenback's earlier rebound.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors snapped up equities on improved outlook on corporate profits, trimming their safe-haven demand for bonds spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance.  Oil edged lower, snapping four sessions of gains as an increase in U.S. inventories weighed on the market, offsetting bullish momentum from production cuts announced by OPEC and other producers.  Gold held steady after falling from two-month highs in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar and uncertainty over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.16/68.19 January 24 $13.78 mln -$31.69 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.71 pct Month-to-date -$411.60 mln -$327.87 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.15 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)