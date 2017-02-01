To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present federal budget for the
next fiscal year at New Delhi.
3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media after federal budget
at New Delhi.
LIVECHAT-CHARTING FX
Take a look at the FX charts with Reuters technical analyst Martin Miller at
4:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Indian budget to try and ease pain from cash crunch
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will likely boost spending and ease back on
cutting the deficit when he presents his fourth budget on Wednesday, as he seeks
to lift growth hit by the government's drive to purge the economy of "black
money". To read a Reuters poll on the budget, click on the link: here
India plays down hit to growth from PM Modi's cash crunch
India's growth rate will slow by up to half a percentage point due to the
government's decision to scrap high-value banknotes, the top finance ministry
economist said on Tuesday, challenging independent estimates of a far bigger
impact.
ICICI Bank Q3 net profit falls 19 percent, bad loans rise
ICICI Bank, India's No.2 lender by assets, said its third-quarter net profit
fell 19 percent as bad loans rose, although the profit decline was smaller than
expected.
IndiGo owner Q3 net profit falls 25 percent on high fuel costs, lower
yields
InterGlobe Aviation, owner of India's largest airline IndiGo, suffered its
biggest fall in quarterly net profit, hit by high fuel costs and lower yields,
as competition and the government's demonetisation move put fares under
pressure.
Indian IT sector warns against U.S. visa bill
India's IT lobby warned on Tuesday that a bill before the U.S. Congress
aimed at imposing tougher visa rules unfairly targets some of its members and
will not solve a U.S. labour shortage in technology and engineering.
Indian govt report weighs idea of cash handouts to fight poverty
Handing cash to Indians rather than providing the poor with cheap food or
guaranteed jobs would nearly eradicate poverty but at a cost of 4 to 5 percent
of gross domestic product, a government report said on Tuesday.
Vodafone-Idea deal could speed up India telecoms consolidation
A proposed merger between Vodafone's India operation and Idea Cellular would
create a market leader in India's crowded and hyper-competitive telecoms sector,
forcing smaller players into two likely options: merge or exit altogether.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump picks conservative judge Gorsuch for U.S. Supreme Court
President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job
on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-year-old federal appeals court judge
to restore the court's conservative majority and help shape rulings on divisive
issues such as abortion, gun control, the death penalty and religious rights.
Apple defies Wall Street with strong revival in iPhone sales
Apple Inc reclaimed the throne as the world's top smartphone seller for the
first time in five years on Tuesday, beating out rival Samsung in units shipped
for the holiday quarter and boosting revenues with a strong showing for its new,
top-of-the-line iPhone 7 Plus.
Japan final Jan manufacturing PMI shows fastest expansion in almost 3
years
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in January at the fastest pace in
almost three years as export orders surged, a private survey on Wednesday,
suggesting that overseas demand has rebounded strongly.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,601.00, up 0.30 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as President
Donald Trump's critique of U.S. trading partners' currency policies stoked
speculation the nation may actively seek to weaken the dollar.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely open steady, as investors keenly await
the government's market borrowing and fiscal deficit for the next next financial
year in the budget to be unveiled later today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97
pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.39 pct-6.42 pct band till
the budget announcement today. The bond had closed at 103.98 rupees, yielding
6.41 pct, yesterday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive session, weighed by
sectors sensitive to economic growth amid disappointing earnings and lingering
concern over the priorities of the Trump administration.
The dollar was put on the defensive in Asia after the Trump administration
accused Germany and Japan of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade
advantage, fuelling a risk-off mood that also kept stocks subdued.
U.S. Treasury prices gained on Tuesday after President Donald Trump
expressed concern about the value of the dollar, sending it lower and raising
demand for safe haven U.S. bonds.
Oil dipped, weighed by ongoing high supplies despite an OPEC-led
production cut, but prices remained within a narrow range that has bound the
market since late January.
Gold held firm after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, as
traders awaited a decision on interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which
is expected to keep policy on hold.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.80/67.83 January 31 -$78.97 mln $23.57 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.7 pct Month-to-date -$72.91 mln -$112.08 mln
Year-to-date - -
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 67.87 Indian rupees)
(Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)