FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai.
9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security
Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
11:00 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Environment Minister Anil Dave at
flagging off ceremony of Science Express Climate Action Special in New Delhi.
3:20 pm: HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri, Mahindra & Mahindra
Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra to speak at Nasscom event in Mumbai.
3:45 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh
Kant at conference on NexGen Technologies for Mining and Fuel Industries in New
Delhi.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
• EXCLUSIVE-India may cut potash subsidy in potential blow to demand
An Indian government ministry has proposed slashing potash subsidies by 17
percent in the next financial year to reduce the fiscal deficit, officials said,
a move that would hit demand in one of the world's largest importers of the
fertiliser.
• ANALYSIS-Under enigmatic Patel, Indians failing to read central bank
policy
Under governor Urjit Patel, the RBI has significantly reduced communication
with markets after he took over in September, an analysis of his public comments
shows.
• Tata Motors, Microsoft ink technology collaboration deal
Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic
collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised
experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.
• Tata Steel says has work to do to progress Thyssenkrupp merger
Tata Steel still has work to do before it can make progress on European
steel merger talks with Thyssenkrupp, its Europe chief said on Thursday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
• Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee was arrested over his alleged role in a
corruption scandal rocking the highest levels of power in South Korea, dealing a
fresh blow to the world's biggest maker of smartphones and memory chips.
• Trump says he will unveil overhauled immigration order next week
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will issue a new executive
order to replace his controversial directive suspending travel to the United
States by citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries.
• Singapore economy picks up speed in Q4, but Trump threat looms large
Singapore's economy grew at a faster pace in the final 3 months of last year
than initially thought, revised data showed, but the city state faces fresh
challenges amid rising concerns of trade protectionism under U.S. President
Donald Trump.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
• The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,830.00, up 0.48 pct from its previous
close.
• The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the dollar, as
profit booking in risk assets amid a lack of fresh triggers will likely offset
the impact of broad weakness in the greenback. The rupee closed lower at 67.07
to the dollar yesterday.
• Indian sovereign bonds will likely advance tracking sharp overnight gains
in U.S. Treasury prices. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in
2026 is likely to trade in a 6.82 pct-6.88 pct band today. The paper had closed
at 100.88 rupees, yielding 6.84 pct, yesterday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
• The Dow Jones Industrial Average scored its sixth straight record high on
Thursday, but just barely, while the S&P 500 edged lower due to declining energy
stocks.
• Asian stock markets took a breather from their recent surge as investors
took profits, while the dollar inched up after Thursday's slide and optimism
over possible renewed supply cuts by OPEC lifted oil prices.
• U.S. Treasury prices gained on Thursday as weaker stock markets and a
falling U.S. dollar increased demand for safe haven bonds, and after comments
from a senior Federal Reserve official late on Wednesday were viewed as
relatively dovish.
• Gold held firm as the dollar hovered near one-week lows, putting the
precious metal on track for a third week of gains amid political uncertainties
in the U.S. and Europe.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.16/67.19 February 16 -$32.21 mln - $11.93 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.18 pct Month-to-date $408.99 mln $1.06 bln
Year-to-date $402.60 mln $947.18 mln
($1 = 67.07 Indian rupees)
