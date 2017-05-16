To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future Group Head Kishore Biyani at a press meet in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Punjab National Bank earnings meet in New Delhi. 2:15 pm: LIC press meet on launch of new product in Mumbai. 1:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi. 5:15 pm: Tata Steel earnings meet in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - OPEC We get a preview of what to expect at OPEC's next meeting on May 25 with Reuters correspondent Ahmad Ghaddar at 3:00 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian mining group Vedanta posts Q4 profit helped by higher revenu Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC, reported a consolidated quarterly profit, as revenue surged, driven by improved commodity prices and higher zinc volumes. • India's April trade deficit widens to $13.25 bln - govt India's trade deficit widened for the second straight month in April to $13.25 billion, on the back of higher crude oil and gold imports, compared with $10.44 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Monday. • CPPIB to invest $500 mln in JV with India's IndoSpace Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's biggest public pension fund, said on Monday it would invest $500 million in a joint venture with Indian property developer IndoSpace. • China, India surpass U.S. as most attractive renewables markets-report China and India have surpassed the United States to become the two most attractive countries for renewable energy investment, a report by UK accountancy firm Ernst & Young showed on Tuesday. • Coal to be India's energy mainstay for next 30 years: policy paper Coal will remain India's main energy source for the next three decades although its share will gradually fall as the country pushes renewable power generation, according to a government report seen by Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump revealed intelligence secrets to Russians in Oval Office -officials U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation during their meeting last week, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the situation said on Monday. • Researchers see possible North Korea link to global cyber attack Cyber security researchers have found technical evidence they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries since Friday. • Spare jackets, no questions for Xi: China works to ensure smooth Silk Road summit India didn't show up. North Korea did, to the annoyance of the United States. And Pyongyang threatened to steal the show by firing a ballistic missile that landed less than 100 km from Russia. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,465.50, up 0.05 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher against the dollar, as soft U.S. manufacturing data keeps pressure on the greenback. • Indian government bonds will likely extend their gains, as investors wager that the central bank will soften its policy stance and may even slash interest rates going forward after retail inflation eased to a record low in April. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.76 pct-6.84 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record closing highs on Monday, powered by demand for technology stocks after a global cyber attack and by rising oil prices. • Asian stocks are set to rise in opening trade following overnight gains on Wall Street, while oil is set to extend a week-long rally after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018. • The dollar traded near a one-week low versus a basket of major currencies, having come under pressure after a surprisingly soft U.S. manufacturing report. • U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher on Monday as investors evaluated how many times the Federal Reserve was likely to raise rates this year, with no large economic releases due this week to sway opinion. • Oil prices rose, extending gains after a joint announcement by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to push for an extension of supply cuts until the end of March 2018. • Gold prices inched higher, with the dollar easing after weak U.S. manufacturing data dented expectations of an aggressive string of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.03/64.06 May 15 $36.70 mln $416.48 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.10 Month-to-date $359.32 mln $1.70 bln Year-to-date $6.80 bln $11.09 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.06 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)