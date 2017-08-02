FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
Morning News Call - India, August 2
#Asian Currency News
August 2, 2017 / 3:23 AM / 2 days ago

Morning News Call - India, August 2

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:15 am: Government to sell 4 percent stake in Hindustan Copper via offer
for sale on exchanges in Mumbai.
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    11:30 am: Emami annual general meeting in Kolkata.
    1:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and TRAI Chairman R.S. Sharma at
telecom event in New Delhi.
    2:00 pm: Godrej Properties annual general meeting in Mumbai.
    2:30 pm: RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee’s interest rate decision in
Mumbai.
    2:30 pm: Lupin annual general meeting in Mumbai.
    3:30 pm: Thomas Cook annual general meeting in Mumbai.
    5:00 pm: Marico earnings conference call in Mumbai.
    5:00 pm: RBI post monetary policy conference call with analysts and
researchers in Mumbai.
    
    LIVECHAT - MARKET FOCUS
    Oliver Pursche, CEO, Bruderman Brothers, is a registered investment advisor
overseeing over $1 billion in client assets. He is also a member of the Harvard
Business Review Advisory Council and a monthly participant in the New York
Federal Reserve Business Leader’s Survey. Pursche will discuss advanced
economies' central banks returning policy to normalcy and what that means for
markets on Thursday at 06:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the
link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • RBI seen cutting rates to over 6-1/2 year low, faces pressure to do more 
    The Reserve Bank of India will likely cut its main policy rate by a quarter
percentage point to a more than 6-1/2 year low after inflation slumped. The
question is whether the cautious central bank will signal readiness to ease
more.
    • Factory activity shrinks most in nine years on GST confusion
    India's factory activity slumped to its lowest level in more than nine years
in July, a private survey showed, dragged down by disruptions to business
activity following the launch of a new national sales tax.
    • SoftBank in talks to invest up to $2 billion in Flipkart via its Vision
fund
    Japan's SoftBank is still keen to take a stake in e-commerce firm Flipkart
and is in talks to invest up to $2 billion in the company through its Vision
Fund, a source familiar with the matter said.
    • India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand 
    Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and
Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to
meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next
two years.
    • Apple seeks tax breaks for suppliers to make iPhones in India - sources 
    Apple Inc has asked the Indian government to extend tax breaks to its
suppliers if India seeks to become a manufacturing hub for iPhones and its
components.
    • JSW Steel quarterly profit plunges 44 percent, but beats estimates 
JSW Steel Ltd said net profit fell 44 percent in the quarter ended June, but
outperformed analysts' estimates, as sales volumes were hit by the nationwide
rollout of a Goods and Services Tax.
    • Paytm plans messaging service to rival WhatsApp
    India's leading digital payments firm Paytm plans to launch a messaging
service by the end of this month to compete with Facebook Inc's WhatsApp, a
source familiar with the matter said.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump close to decision on addressing Chinese trade practices
    U.S. President Donald Trump is close to a decision on how to respond to what
he considers China's unfair trade practices, a senior Trump administration
official said.
    • Apple shares sail to record high on healthy iPhone sales
    Apple Inc delivered surprisingly strong fiscal third-quarter earnings and
signaled that its upcoming 10th-anniversary phone lineup is on schedule, driving
the stock up to an all-time high in after-hours trading.
    • Pakistani lawmakers elect ousted PM Nawaz Sharif's ally as replacement
    • Pakistani lawmakers elected former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi, an ally of ousted leader Nawaz Sharif, to replace him and the new
premier immediately sought to project an image of stability.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,145.00, trading down 0.1 percent
from its previous close.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to gain amid optimism that the Monetary
Policy Committee will acknowledge the recent sharp fall in inflation and cut its
benchmark policy rate at the conclusion of its two-day meeting today.  The yield
on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.42
percent-6.46 percent band.
    • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly lower against
the dollar and trade in a narrow band, as investors await the outcome of the
rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee’s meet later in the day.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average racked up a fifth straight record high on
Tuesday and neared the 22,000 mark, powered by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and
other banks.
    • Asian stocks paused near decade-highs as investors waited to see if strong
earnings results from tech bellwether Apple would ripple out to component makers
in the region.
    • The dollar clung to modest gains after bouncing from 15-month lows,
benefiting from a pause in selling of the battered currency as investors begin
positioning for key events this week, notably Friday's U.S. employment
report.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as weak auto sales raised concerns
about slow economic growth, before Friday’s highly anticipated employment report
for July.
    • Oil fell, with rising U.S. fuel inventories pulling U.S. crude back below
$50 per barrel, while ongoing high supplies from producer club OPEC weighed on
international prices.
    • Gold prices held early near a seven-week high struck in the previous
session, as downbeat U.S. data weakened the prospect of the Federal Reserve
pursuring an aggressive rate hike stance.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.06/64.09  August 1         -$147.60 mln  $315.75 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.82 pct     Month-to-date    -             -
                                Year-to-date     $8.98 bln     $21.46 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    
    ($1 = 64.0900 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)

