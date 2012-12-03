BANGALORE Dec 3 MphasiS Ltd, an
Indian IT services and back-office support provider and a unit
of Hewlett-Packard Co, has agreed to buy U.S.-based
Digital Risk LLC, a mortgage management specialist, for $175
million.
The purchase furthers MphasiS' strategy of focusing on
financial services clients, a shift the company started in 2010,
CEO Ganesh Ayyar said in a statement.
Florida-based Digital Risk sells software, analytics and
forensics solutions that mortgage providers and insurers can
employ to reduce risk of default and ensure regulatory
compliance, according to the statement.
Bangalore-headquartered MphasiS expects the all-cash deal to
conclude by January 31, subject to regulatory approvals.
Privately held Digital Risk has 1,500 staff and expects $127
million in revenue for the year ending December 2012.
Avendus Capital acted as financial adviser and Goodwin
Procter LLP acted as legal adviser to MphasiS. Portico Capital
Securities LLC served as financial adviser to Digital Risk.