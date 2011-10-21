NEW DELHI Oct 21 India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals is aiming to raise refinery capacity to 18 million tonnes by 2015/16, its Managing Director U.K. Basu said on Friday.

"We are looking to buy from Latin American countries, Azerbaijan and the Middle East. We can also buy (crude) from Iraq to meet our expanding refinery capacity," Basu said.

He also said the company was in talks with Shell (RDSa.L), Gail and Petronet to build LNG terminals in southern India.

The state-run MRPL operates a 236,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) coastal refinery in southern India, whose capacity it is trying to raise by 27 percent to process cheaper heavy-sour grades with high acid content to lift profitability and improve yield.

The company plans to commission the expanded capacity in Jan-Feb, its managing director U.K. Basu said last month. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)