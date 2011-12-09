Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
NEW DELHI Dec 9 Indian refiner MRPL expects to process 14.2 million tonnes crude oil in the financial year beginning next April as it expands capacity, Managing Director U.K. Basu said on Friday.
The refinery will cross this financial year's target to process 12.7 million tonnes of crude, he told reporters at the India-Africa Hydrocarbons conference.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) aims to raise capacity of its coastal refinery in southern India by 27 percent to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) by early next year and to 360,000 bpd by 2015/16. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.