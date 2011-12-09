NEW DELHI Dec 9 Indian refiner MRPL expects to process 14.2 million tonnes crude oil in the financial year beginning next April as it expands capacity, Managing Director U.K. Basu said on Friday.

The refinery will cross this financial year's target to process 12.7 million tonnes of crude, he told reporters at the India-Africa Hydrocarbons conference.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) aims to raise capacity of its coastal refinery in southern India by 27 percent to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) by early next year and to 360,000 bpd by 2015/16. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)