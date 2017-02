NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals is seeking 650,000 barrels of sweet crude for December loading, a tender document showed on Tuesday.

The tender will close on Sept. 27 with bids remaining valid until Sept. 29.

In its previous tenders for November lifting, the refiner bought a cargo of Agbami crude from BP and a parcel of Congolese grade Coco from Vitol.

The company operates a 236,400-barrel-per-day (bpd) coastal refinery in southern India.