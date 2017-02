NEW DELHI Oct 18 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd operated 236,000 barrel-per-day refinery in the coastal city of Mangalore in southern India is running normal after an accident, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"An accident has occurred at the construction site outside the refinery area where a tank under construction was being painted," it said.

MRPL is expanding its capacity at the refinery to 300,000 bpd. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)