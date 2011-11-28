* Mexico indicates Isthmus crude availability from H2
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 28 MRPL is in
talks with Brazil and Mexico to buy heavy crudes as it expands
capacity, potentially developing new trade routes for Indian
state refiners and Mexico, which wants to buy refined products
from the south Asian country.
PMI, the trading arm of Mexico's national oil company PEMEX
, and Petrobras, the state oil firm of
Brazil, have now registered to participate in MRPL's tenders,
MRPL Managing Director U. K. Basu said on Monday.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) aims to
raise capacity by 27 percent to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) by
early next year and to 360,000 bpd by 2015/16.
The expansion is aimed at refining cheaper heavy-sour crude
with high acid content to lift profitability and improve yield.
"Since we are expanding our refining capacity so we are
talking to several producers including Mexico and Brazil for
heavy and high (acid content) crude," Basu told Reuters.
MRPL buys about 60 percent of its current oil needs or about
150,000 bpd oil from Iran, whose payment problems with India
were only resolved in July after New Delhi ended a long-standing
payment clearing system under U.S. pressure in December 2010.
Oil trade with Iran is currently forbidden by the United
States and the European Union is considering similar new
sanctions which may also cut financial links with Tehran, to
press the Islamic nation to abandon its nuclear activity.
DIVERSIFICATION
MRPL has been diversifying its crude slate and earlier this
year sealed its first ever deal with Kuwait and has recently
agreed to double annual crude purchases from Saudi Aramco to
42,000 bpd in 2012.
It is is also looking at buying crude from Iraq and
Azerbaijan.
"PEMEX has indicated availability of Isthmus crude oil from
second half of 2012 (but) Maya crude may not be available for
term contract, while Petrobras has offered crude like Roncador,
Marlim and Albacora on a term basis," an MRPL source said.
PMI has shown interest in buying gasoline, diesel and fuel
oil from MRPL under a term deal, the source said, adding the
trading arm of Azeri state oil firm SOCAR is also interested in
sourcing fuel oil and diesel on a term basis.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, imports about 40
percent of its gasoline needs and hopes to cut fuel imports by
six percent by 2016 with increased refining
capacity.
Mexico and Brazil currently supply crude to privately-owned
Reliance Industries, operator of the world's biggest
refining complex at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state.
Petrobras sells 1-2 Very Large Crude Carriers of oil to
India each month and already buys 600,000 to 1.2 million barrels
of diesel per month from Indian refiners, Sillas Oliva Filho, MD
of Petrobras Singapore, said earlier this month.
It currently sells the crude on a spot basis to India and is
open to a term deal, its supply director Paulo Roberto Costa
told Reuters last month.
Petrobras aims to triple crude exports to 1.5 million-1.6
million bpd by 2020, its CEO said on Nov 1.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Additional Reporting by Brian
Ellsworth in BRAZIL and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jo
Winterbottom)