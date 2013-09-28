MUMBAI, Sept 28 Rescuers have recovered 29 bodies from a collapsed five-storey apartment block in India's financial capital of Mumbai, a city official said, and the death toll is expected to rise as more are still feared trapped under the rubble.

Police said they had arrested a decorator after a complaint from the city municipal corporation that the decorator had allegedly made changes in the basement of the collapsed building.

The cause of the collapse of the building, said to be built 35 years ago, is not known.

A shortage of cheap homes in Indian cities has led to a rise in illegal construction, often using substandard materials and shoddy methods.

In April, a building collapse killed 72 people in Thane, just outside Mumbai. Officials had said that the structure had been built using poor materials and did not have proper approvals.

Milind Bafna, an official at the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, whose employees were housed at the building, said 30 people were injured in the latest building collapse.

Officials previously said 46 people had been rescued by Friday evening, and Bafna said some more were found alive on Saturday morning. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)