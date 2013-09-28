MUMBAI, Sept 28 Rescuers have recovered 29
bodies from a collapsed five-storey apartment block in India's
financial capital of Mumbai, a city official said, and the death
toll is expected to rise as more are still feared trapped under
the rubble.
Police said they had arrested a decorator after a complaint
from the city municipal corporation that the decorator had
allegedly made changes in the basement of the collapsed
building.
The cause of the collapse of the building, said to be built
35 years ago, is not known.
A shortage of cheap homes in Indian cities has led to a rise
in illegal construction, often using substandard materials and
shoddy methods.
In April, a building collapse killed 72 people in Thane,
just outside Mumbai. Officials had said that the structure had
been built using poor materials and did not have proper
approvals.
Milind Bafna, an official at the Municipal Corporation of
Greater Mumbai, whose employees were housed at the building,
said 30 people were injured in the latest building collapse.
Officials previously said 46 people had been rescued by
Friday evening, and Bafna said some more were found alive on
Saturday morning.
