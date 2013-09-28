(Updates death toll)
MUMBAI, Sept 28 The death toll from the collapse
of a five-storey apartment block in India's financial capital of
Mumbai climbed to 50 on Saturday and was expected to rise as
more than a dozen people were feared trapped in the rubble.
The cause of the collapse of the building, where employees
of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai were housed with
their families, was still not known.
But police said on Saturday they had arrested a man
identified by the municipal authority as having leased a part of
the basement and done some construction that may have changed
the structure of the building, which was built in the early
1980s.
A spokesman for the city authority said so far 50 people had
been confirmed dead and 32 people injured from Friday's
collapse.
A shortage of cheap homes in Indian cities has led to a rise
in illegal construction, often using substandard materials and
shoddy methods.
In April, a building collapse killed 72 people in Thane,
just outside Mumbai. Officials had said that the structure was
built with poor materials and did not have proper approvals.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)