Dec 27 Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone, India's largest private port, expects to handle 100 million tonnes of cargo through its operations in western Gujarat state in the next financial year beginning April, Director Rajeev Sinha told reporters.

Mundra Port, a unit of Adani Enterprises, aims to handle 68-70 million tonnes of cargo in the current financial year ending March 2012, he said.

The imports through the port are mainly containerised cargo, coal and crude, with each constituting about 25 percent of total cargo handled. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)