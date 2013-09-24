BRIEF-Singapore Exchange mandates minimum allocation of Mainboard IPOS to retail investors
* SGX mandates minimum allocation of Mainboard IPOs to retail investors
MUMBAI, Sept 24 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it did not receive any bids at its special repo auction that it conducts for mutual funds. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
* SGX mandates minimum allocation of Mainboard IPOs to retail investors
* Bubs Infant formula launch into Giant Wholesale Chain Costco-Bub.ax
SAN DIEGO, March 7 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance is poised to announce an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets and is looking at placing further potential aircraft orders as it pursues international growth, industry sources said on Tuesday.