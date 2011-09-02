BHUBANESWAR, India, Sept 2 India's state-run National Aluminium Company (NALCO) has issued a global tender to buy 225,000 tonnes of non-coking coal, a senior company official said on Friday.

The last date for submission of bids is Sept. 12, said the official, who is close to the tendering process but could not be named due to company policy.

NALCO imports about 1 million tonnes of coal every year to meet the requirement of its captive power plant located at Angul, in eastern Indian Orissa state, which powers its aluminium smelter. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon)