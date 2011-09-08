BHUBANESHWAR, India, Sept 8 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co. Ltd sold 7,500 tonnes of aluminium ingots at nearly $102 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The Hong Kong buyer will get the metal in six batches of 1,250 tonnes each from September to February, Ansuman Das, director (commercial) at NALCO told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 1,500 tonnes of aluminium billets in July to an Australian firm at $150 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash)