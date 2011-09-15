BHUBANESWAR, India, Sept 15 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd has finalized a long-term contract for export of 300,000 tonnes of alumina at about 16 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis, a company official said on Thursday.

"The European buyer will receive the alumina in batches between January to December 2012," Ansuman Das, company director (commercial) told Reuters, adding six bids were received for the tender.

Last November, NALCO had finalized a long-term export contract with Switzerland-based Alaska Metals for supply of 180,000 tonnes of alumina through 2011 at 15.92 percent of the monthly average LME aluminium price on an FOB basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash)