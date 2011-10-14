BHUBANESWAR, India Oct 14 Indian state-run
National Aluminium Co Ltd has finalised a long-term
contract for 270,000 tonnes of alumina exports at 16.2 percent
of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis, commercial director
Ansuman Das said on Friday.
The London-based buyer will receive the alumina in nine
batches of 30,000 tonnes each between January and December next
year, he told Reuters.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last month
finalised a long-term contract for 300,000 tonnes of alumina
exports for deliveries in 2012 to a European buyer at about 16
percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB
basis.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon)