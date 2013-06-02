UPDATE 2-Yingde Gases shareholders vote for major board change
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
BHUBANESWAR, India, June 2 India's National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has raised aluminium prices by 4,500 rupees ($80.01) per tonne in the domestic market, company sources said.
Now prices of standard aluminium ingots stand at 134,700 rupees per tonne, the officials, who did not wish to be identified, said late on Saturday.
NALCO revises prices of its products to reflect global prices. It had last increased domestic prices of aluminium by 3,500 rupees on May 9. ($1 = 56.2450 rupees) (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Robert Birsel)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 9 China's imports of major commodities remained robust in February, underlining the recent positive trend, but also masking a few areas of emerging concern.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.