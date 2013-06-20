BHUBANESWAR, India, June 20 India's
state-controlled National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has
sold 6,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $226 per tonne premium
to the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight
(CIF) basis, company officials said on Thursday.
The metal will be shipped to a South Korean buyer in six
batches of 1,000 tonnes each from July to December, the
officials who did not wish to be identified told Reuters.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold
10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $203 per tonne premium over
the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a Switzerland-based
buyer in February.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)