BHUBANESHWAR, India Feb 23 India's
state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has
offered a discount of 1,500 rupees ($30.45) per tonne on major
categories of aluminium products, a company official said on
Thursday.
The latest move was prompted by changes in London Metal
Exchange (LME) rates, said Ansuman Das, commercial director at
NALCO.
The company has not revised basic prices but has only
offered a discount on ingots, sows, billets and wire rods
effective until Feb 29. The discount is not applicable for
rolled products, Das said.
The company had raised prices by 2,000 rupees a tonne
earlier this month.
($1=49.26 Indian Rupees)
