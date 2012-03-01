BHUBANESWAR, India, March 1 India's
state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) raised prices by
1,500 rupees ($30.5) per tonne for all products, said Ansuman
Das, commercial director at the metal producer.
It raised prices in tandem with overseas markets, he told
Reuters. The basic price of standard aluminium ingots after the
latest revision increased to 142,200 rupees per tonne.
NALCO had last month offered a discount of 1,500 rupees per
tonne on major categories of its aluminium products, which was
effective until Feb. 29.
($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)