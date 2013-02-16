Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
BHUBANESWAR, India Feb 16 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at about $357 a tonne free on board, company sources said on Saturday.
Alumina will be shipped next month to a buyer in Hong Kong.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold the same quantity of alumina to a Switzerland-based company at about $343 a tonne. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
HONG KONG, March 1 Credit Suisse Group AG said on Wednesday that Ken Pang, currently head of the Swiss bank's global markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take over as its new regional head for global markets business.