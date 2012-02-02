BHUBANESHWAR, India Feb 2 Indian state-run metal producer National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has raised aluminium prices by 2,000 rupees ($40.8) per tonne across all products, said Ansuman Das, commercial director at the company.

The price was revised for the domestic market after prices rose overseas, he told Reuters on Thursday.

The basic price of standard aluminium ingots after the latest revision has been increased to 140,700 rupees per tonne. Nalco last raised aluminium prices on Jan. 13, when it had increased them by 1,500 rupees per tonne.

London aluminium futures have risen over 12 percent so far in 2012 to $2,265 a tonne. ($1 = 49 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)