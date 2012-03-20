BHUBANESWAR, India, March 20 India's state-run
National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) is targeting revenue
of 70.73 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) for the next fiscal
year, about 8 percent higher than the current year's target, the
company said in a statement.
NALCO, India's third-largest aluminium maker, on Monday
signed a pact with the m ines ministry on physical and financial
targets for the 2012/13 fiscal year starting in April. It
operates mines, smelter and power plant in the eastern Indian
state of Odisha.
The company aims to produce 6.3 million tonnes of bauxite,
450,000 tonnes of aluminium and 6.84 billion kilowatt hour of
power in 2012/13, the statement said.
NALCO has reported net sales of 50.68 billion rupees in the
first nine months of the current fiscal year, with bauxite
production of 3.71 million tonnes and aluminium production of
309,000 tonnes.
($1 = 50.2350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon)