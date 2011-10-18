BHUBANESWAR, India Oct 18 Indian state-run National Aluminium Company has issued a LME-linked tender for export of 240,000 tonnes of alumina in 2012, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The last date for submission of bids is Nov. 8. The deliveries would be made in batches between January and December next year, Ansuman Das, director, commercial, told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last week finalised a long-term contract for export of 270,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2012 to a London-based buyer at 16.2 percent of the LME aluminium price on a FOB basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash)