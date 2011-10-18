BHUBANESWAR, India Oct 18 Indian state-run
National Aluminium Company has issued a LME-linked
tender for export of 240,000 tonnes of alumina in 2012, a senior
company official said on Tuesday.
The last date for submission of bids is Nov. 8. The
deliveries would be made in batches between January and December
next year, Ansuman Das, director, commercial, told Reuters.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark,
last week finalised a long-term contract for export of 270,000
tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2012 to a London-based buyer
at 16.2 percent of the LME aluminium price on a FOB basis.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash)