BHUBANESHWAR, India Nov 11 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO) has sold 9,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $89 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis, a senior company official said on Friday.

The metal will be shipped in six batches of 1,500 tonnes each from November to April to the European buyer, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO, told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last month sold 7,500 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $97 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis to a Hong Kong-based buyer.