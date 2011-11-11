BHUBANESHWAR, India Nov 11 Indian
state-run National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO) has sold
9,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $89 per tonne premium over
the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight
basis, a senior company official said on Friday.
The metal will be shipped in six batches of 1,500 tonnes
each from November to April to the European buyer, Ansuman Das,
commercial director at NALCO, told Reuters.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last month
sold 7,500 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $97 per tonne premium
over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight
basis to a Hong Kong-based buyer.
