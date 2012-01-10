BHUBANESWAR, India Jan 10 Indian state-run National Aluminium Company (NALCO) has issued a tender for export of 30,000 tonnes of alumina for delivery next month on FOB basis, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The last date for submission of bids is Jan. 17, Ansuman Das, director, commercial, told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold 240,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2012 at 16.39 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Harish Nambiar)