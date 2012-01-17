BHUBANESWAR, India Jan 17 India's
state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO)
sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina for around $318 a tonne
free-on-board via a tender, a senior company official said on
Tuesday.
The alumina to be shipped next month was purchased by a
European trader, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO, told
Reuters.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark,
last sold 240,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2012 at
16.39 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB
basis.
LME aluminium prices are currently at $2,197 a
tonne.
