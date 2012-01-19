BHUBANESHWAR, India Jan 19 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) sold 9,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at close to $96 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The metal will be shipped in six batches of 1,500 tonnes each from January to June to an unidentified European trader, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO, told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, in November sold 9,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $89 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price.

LME aluminium prices were up 1.03 percent at $2,227.75 a tonne by 1230 GMT. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Harish Nambiar)