UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
BHUBANESWAR, India, April 20 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd has sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at about $325 a tonne free-on-board via a tender, a senior company official said on Friday.
The alumina, which will be shipped next month, was bought by a European trader, Commercial Director Ansuman Das said.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold the same quantity of alumina to a European trader in March at close to $323 a tonne free-on-board. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash)
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.