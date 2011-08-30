BHUBANESWAR, India Aug 30 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has issued a tender to export 7,500 tonnes of aluminium ingots, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The last date for submission of bids is Sept. 6, the official, who is familiar with the process but could not be named due to company policy, told Reuters.

The metal would be shipped in six batches of 1,250 tonnes each from September to February, the official added.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold 1,500 tonnes of aluminium billets in July to an Australian firm at $150 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon)