BHUBANESWAR Nov 1 India's state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) on Tuesday issued a tender to export 9,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots, a senior company official said.

The last date for submission of bids is Nov 9. The metal would be shipped in six batches of 1,500 tonnes each from November to April, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last month sold 7,500 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $97 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis to a Hong Kong-based buyer. (Reporting By Jatindra Dash; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)