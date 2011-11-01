BHUBANESWAR Nov 1 India's state-run National
Aluminium Co (NALCO) on Tuesday issued a tender to export 9,000
tonnes of aluminium ingots, a senior company official said.
The last date for submission of bids is Nov 9. The metal
would be shipped in six batches of 1,500 tonnes each from
November to April, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO
told Reuters.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last month
sold 7,500 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $97 per tonne premium
over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight
basis to a Hong Kong-based buyer.
