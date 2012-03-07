BHUBANESWAR, Orissa, March 7 India's
state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) sold
30,000 tonnes of alumina at close to $323 a tonne free-on-board
via a tender, a senior company official told Reuters.
The alumina, which will be shipped this month, was purchased
by a European trader, Nalco's commercial director Ansuman Das
said on Wednesday.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark,
last month sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina for about $324 a tonne
free-on-board to a Hong Kong-based trader.
(Reporting by Jatindra Das; editing by Malini Menon)