BHUBANESWAR India May 3 India's state-run
National Aluminium Co has issued a tender to export
12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots, its commercial director
Ansuman Das said on Thursday.
The last date for submission of bids is May 8. The metal
would be shipped in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from May to
October.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold
a same quantity of aluminium ingots at $152 per tonne premium
over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight
basis to a South Korean buyer in April.
Separately, the company has also raised aluminium prices by
1,500 rupees per tonne across all products, in tandem with
overseas markets, Das said.
The base price of standard aluminium ingots after the latest
revision increased to 138,700 rupees per tonne in the domestic
market.
