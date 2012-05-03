BHUBANESWAR India May 3 India's state-run National Aluminium Co has issued a tender to export 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots, its commercial director Ansuman Das said on Thursday.

The last date for submission of bids is May 8. The metal would be shipped in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from May to October.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold a same quantity of aluminium ingots at $152 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis to a South Korean buyer in April.

Separately, the company has also raised aluminium prices by 1,500 rupees per tonne across all products, in tandem with overseas markets, Das said.

The base price of standard aluminium ingots after the latest revision increased to 138,700 rupees per tonne in the domestic market. (Reporting by Jatindra Das; Editing by Deepak Sharma and Krittivas Mukherjee)