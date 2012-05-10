BHUBANESWAR May 10 India's state-run National
Aluminium Co Ltd has sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium
ingots at $160 per tonne, a premium over the average LME cash
price on a CIF basis, a senior company official said on
Thursday.
The metal would be shipped to the London-based buyer in six
batches of 2,000 tonnes each from May to October, its commercial
director Ansuman Das said.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold
a same quantity of aluminium ingots at $152 per tonne premium
over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight
basis to a South Korean buyer in April.
