Chemchina extends tender offer for Syngenta to April 28
ZURICH, Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.
NEW DELHI Jan 5 India's Tata Motors is not on the hunt for any acquisitions of car brands, such as bankrupt Swedish car maker Saab, Chairman Ratan Tata said on Thursday.
"We have no plans to shop around, nor do we have any specific brands that we want to acquire," Tata told a media briefing.
He said the company did not adequately follow up on the launch of the Nano, the world's cheapest car, when the first 100,000 of them were sold in 2009. Nano sales have not lived up to expectations.
"I don't think we were adequately ready with an advertising campaign, a dealer network," he said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* FY EBIT up 31 pct to 8.9 million Swiss francs ($8.81 million)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African lender Barclays Africa reported a slower pace of earnings growth with a 5 percent rise in year profit on Thursday, hit by rate hikes at home and sluggish growth in Africa which hit consumption and investment spending.