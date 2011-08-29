BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment Corp reports qtrly core earnings per weighted share $0.24
* Two Harbors Investment Corp reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
MUMBAI Aug 29 Indian non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) should have a minimum 12 percent Tier I capital adequacy ratio within three years of registration, a central bank advisory panel suggested on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India had constituted a working group in March to examine issues pertaining to the regulation of NBFCs. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)
* AvalonBay Communities reports on fire at Avalon Maplewood in Maplewood, New Jersey
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday ordered Forex Capital Markets, its parent FXCM Holdings LLC and founding partners Dror Niv and William Ahdout to pay $7 million to settle charges it defrauded retail foreign exchange customers.