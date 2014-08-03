By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Aug 3 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi embarked on a visit to Nepal on Sunday to help speed up
negotiations on a power trade pact that is at the centre of a
new effort to improve ties with a neighbour that serves as a
buffer with China.
Since becoming prime minister in May, Modi has sought to
shore up support among smaller countries in the region that have
in recent years turned to China for quick implementation of
energy and transport projects.
His will be the first bilateral visit to Nepal by an Indian
prime minister in 17 years, though Indian leaders have routinely
attended regional summits in Kathmandu.
Negotiators were trying to narrow down differences over the
power pact aimed at harnessing Nepal's estimated 42,000 MW
hydro-electric potential to meet domestic needs and also supply
India's giant energy-starved economy.
The Himalayan nation currently has an installed capacity of
600 MW as its development has been held back by years of
political instability. It is still struggling with the
transition to a constitutional republic after the abolition of
the monarchy in 2008.
Nepal's politicians are at odds over the proposed energy
pact. Opponents say it would give Indian firms a stranglehold
over Nepal's energy resources and bar other countries, like
China, from investment in the sector.
Ahead of Modi's visit, Nepal's government urged political
groups to put aside their differences, saying it was a chance to
rebuild the aid-dependent economy and revitalise ties with
India.
"Modi is result-oriented and gives priority to economic
prosperity. He wants to consolidate ties with Nepal," Foreign
Minister Mahendra Bahadur Pandey said.
During the two-day trip, Modi plans to meet politicians
across the spectrum, including Maoists who accuse India of
meddling in Nepal's internal affairs.
In a statement made before his departure, Modi promised
greater political engagement with Nepal.
"We will identify steps to strengthen our bilateral
cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment,
hydro power, agriculture and agro-processing, environment," he
said.
In June, Modi chose Bhutan for his first foreign trip,
vowing to ramp up economic ties with the tiny country, which
like Nepal shares a border with China.
There, Indian investment has faced less political resistance
and the two countries are targeting to produce 10,000 MW of
power by 2020, most of which will be exported to India.
(Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)