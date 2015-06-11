(Adds FDA comment)
ZURICH, June 11 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) is testing samples of a Nestle
instant noodle brand that was recalled from stores across India
last week, a spokeswoman for the Swiss food group said on
Thursday.
Nestle, the world's largest food company, is seeking to
defend its reputation in India after it pulled Maggi instant
noodles from stores following reports by regulators that some
packets contained excess lead.
A spokeswoman for the Swiss-based company said the United
States' FDA was now also looking into the issue.
"We have been made aware that the FDA has taken samples of
Maggi noodles manufactured in India from third-party importers'
containers for testing, and we have asked the importers to
advise us of the outcome of the FDA tests," the spokeswoman said
in an emailed statement.
Nestle does not import, market or distribute Maggi noodles
in the United States, the spokeswoman said. Any Maggi noodle
products in U.S. stores are sourced by retailers or imported
through third parties, she added.
A spokeswoman for the FDA said the agency was looking into
the removal of Maggi noodles from the Indian marketplace but
that it was not yet clear whether U.S. products were affected by
the recall.
In a separate statement, Nestle India said it had lodged a
judicial review with the Bombay High Court over an order from
India's Food and Drug Administration, effectively seeking to
clarify the state's method of testing the noodles.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Additional
reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Keith
Weir and Mark Poter)