Dec 20 Shares in Indian media firm Network 18 jumped 20 percent early on Tuesday after a media report said Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man and head of oil and gas major Reliance Industries, is seeking to purchase a stake in the company.

Ambani, with a personal wealth of $22.6 billion according to Forbes Magazine, is seeking to purchase a minority stake in the firm, which broadcasts CNBC, MTV and CNN in India, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

Shares in the company were trading up 20 percent at 43.30 rupees ($0.82) at 0920 a.m. (0350 GMT), in a Mumbai market that was trading up 0.3 percent.

($1 = 52.79 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI and Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)