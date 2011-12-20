Dec 20 Shares in Indian media firm Network
18 jumped 20 percent early on Tuesday after a media
report said Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man and head of oil
and gas major Reliance Industries, is seeking to
purchase a stake in the company.
Ambani, with a personal wealth of $22.6 billion according to
Forbes Magazine, is seeking to purchase a minority stake in the
firm, which broadcasts CNBC, MTV and CNN in India, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.
Shares in the company were trading up 20 percent at 43.30
rupees ($0.82) at 0920 a.m. (0350 GMT), in a Mumbai market that
was trading up 0.3 percent.
($1 = 52.79 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI and Anurag Kotoky in NEW
DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)