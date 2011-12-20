Dec 20 Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
on Tuesday said it had not concluded any agreement to
sell a stake in the Indian TV company after a media report that
said Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, was looking to make an
investment.
Shares in Network 18 rose as much as 20 percent early on
Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Ambani, head
of oil and gas major Reliance Industries, was seeking
to buy a stake in the company.
"The media had report(ed) that the company is in talks to
sell its stake... Currently the company has not concluded any
agreement in connection with any proposed investment," Network
18 said in a statement.
Reliance on Tuesday said it was not looking to purchase a
stake in the company, which broadcasts CNBC, MTV and CNN in
India.
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)