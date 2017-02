NEW DELHI Aug 27 India is considering selling another five percent stake in lignite miner and power generator Neyveli Lignite, Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal told reporters on Monday.

"The finance ministry has recently communicated to us we may sell a 5 percent stake," Jaiswal said.

The government has already sold a 6.4 percent stake in the company.

Shares in the company were up 3.42 percent to 83.20 rupees by 0823 GMT. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)