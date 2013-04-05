BRIEF-LVenture board implements capital increase for EUR 0.7 mln
* Said on Thursday that board approved to implement its capital increase for 0.7 million euros ($742,490.00)
MUMBAI, April 5 India's National Housing Bank has invited bids on Friday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) via bonds, a termsheet showed.
The firm will issue 36-month bonds with a put/call options after 13 months or 24-months, the document showed.
The base size of the issue is 2.5 billion rupees. ($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
* Prudential Retirement, a unit of Prudential Financial, and Rothesay Life have agreed a $1.2 billion longevity reinsurance agreement, their six transaaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
LONDON, March 10 Eurozone banking shares hit their highest level since last January on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank struck a more optimistic tone on the economy.